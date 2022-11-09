HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 130.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $321,036,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEL. HSBC lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,550 ($29.36) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.69) to GBX 3,200 ($36.85) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.00) to GBX 2,761 ($31.79) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,127.13.

Shell Trading Down 4.2 %

Shell Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $53.87. 172,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,923,131. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.