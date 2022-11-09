HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 994.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $104,205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BHP Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. 113,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.79. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,100 ($24.18) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,300 ($26.48) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($26.60) to GBX 2,330 ($26.83) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

