HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.00

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

HH&L Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $517.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of -0.01.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HH&L Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHLA. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in HH&L Acquisition by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 70,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53,173 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in HH&L Acquisition by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 609,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 215,325 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $13,806,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

