HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.00

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $517.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of -0.01.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.
About HH&L Acquisition
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
