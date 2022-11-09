HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.00

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLAGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

HH&L Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $517.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of -0.01.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHLA. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in HH&L Acquisition by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 70,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53,173 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in HH&L Acquisition by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 609,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 215,325 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $13,806,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

