HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DINO opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $64.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

