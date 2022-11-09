HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.
HF Sinclair Stock Performance
Shares of DINO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34.
HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $452,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.
About HF Sinclair
HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HF Sinclair (DINO)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.