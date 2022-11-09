HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $452,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

