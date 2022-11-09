Head-To-Head Survey: Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) vs. Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Captor Capital and Augusta Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Augusta Gold has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Augusta Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Augusta Gold is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Augusta Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Captor Capital and Augusta Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $26.12 million 0.35 -$14.68 million ($0.27) -0.64 Augusta Gold N/A N/A $3.45 million ($0.09) -15.55

Augusta Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Captor Capital. Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Captor Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -49.00% -38.73% -26.62% Augusta Gold N/A -30.54% -17.08%

Summary

Augusta Gold beats Captor Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital

(Get Rating)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Augusta Gold

(Get Rating)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

