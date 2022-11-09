Head to Head Contrast: Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM)

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Super League Gaming and All For One Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Super League Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 782.87%. Given Super League Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than All For One Media.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming -172.21% -35.65% -33.21% All For One Media 19,767.18% -12.13% 1,963.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Super League Gaming and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.6% of Super League Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Super League Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of All For One Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super League Gaming and All For One Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming $11.67 million 2.18 -$20.75 million ($0.84) -0.81 All For One Media $10,000.00 157.89 -$3.12 million N/A N/A

All For One Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super League Gaming.

Volatility & Risk

Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, All For One Media has a beta of 8.66, meaning that its stock price is 766% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

All For One Media beats Super League Gaming on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It is involved in creating, launching, and marketing original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. The company primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

