HC Wainwright Trims Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Target Price to $20.00

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 179.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STRO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRO opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $372.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.19. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 252.33% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 165.2% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 296,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 184,705 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,868,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

