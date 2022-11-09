HC Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 1.5% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 157.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 53,792 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 194.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $131.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.02.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

