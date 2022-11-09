Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Up 1.4%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.08). Approximately 744,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,256,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.08).

Harvest Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.47 million and a P/E ratio of -9.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.67.

About Harvest Minerals

(Get Rating)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.