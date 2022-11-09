Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.00 million-$626.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $619.47 million. Harmonic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.12-$0.18 EPS.

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. 49,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,721. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $2,108,178.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 298,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,964.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $2,108,178.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 298,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,964.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,420 shares of company stock worth $4,516,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Harmonic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Harmonic by 432.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 247,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Harmonic by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Harmonic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

