Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Hanesbrands updated its Q4 guidance to $0.04-0.11 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.95-1.02 EPS.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hanesbrands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,735,000 after purchasing an additional 376,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,542,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,651,000 after buying an additional 384,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

