Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. 525,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376,261. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $18.27.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

