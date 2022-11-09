Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-$685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,437. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.