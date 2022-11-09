H2O DAO Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $65.31 million and $233,875.00 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001730 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00539676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,772.06 or 0.28133244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

