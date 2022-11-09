Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,605. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $128.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,568.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.