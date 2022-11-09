Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 52,824 shares.The stock last traded at $231.57 and had previously closed at $230.07.
ASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
