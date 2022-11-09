Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 52,824 shares.The stock last traded at $231.57 and had previously closed at $230.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.