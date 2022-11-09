Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRPN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Groupon to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon Price Performance

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $271.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Groupon will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $1,370,261.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,177,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,633,405.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 723.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 75.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 952,415 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 409,863 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Groupon by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.