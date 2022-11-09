Greenlane (GNLN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect Greenlane to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.16 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Greenlane to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. Greenlane has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $42.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Greenlane from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 950.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

