Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance
NASDAQ LOPE opened at $105.11 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $105.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62.
About Grand Canyon Education
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
