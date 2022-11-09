Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $105.11 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $105.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

