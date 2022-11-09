Governance OHM Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for $2,335.75 or 0.13718726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002896 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00536376 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,801.41 or 0.27982320 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.