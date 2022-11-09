Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Stock Position Cut by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,552 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 4.1% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $95,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,602 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.