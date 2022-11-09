GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives $303.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNNDY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $196.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.03.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

