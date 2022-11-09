Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

NYSE:GMED traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.29. 1,096,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

