Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.
Globus Medical Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:GMED traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.29. 1,096,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
