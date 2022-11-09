Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.03-$2.03 EPS.
Globus Medical Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of GMED traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,081. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globus Medical (GMED)
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.