Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.03-$2.03 EPS.

Globus Medical Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of GMED traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,081. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globus Medical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after buying an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 866,491 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,645,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 24.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after buying an additional 150,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

