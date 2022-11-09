Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Sells $485,456.72 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $485,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 359,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,918. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.01. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,128,000 after acquiring an additional 54,819 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

