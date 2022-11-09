GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Raised to $80.00 at Susquehanna

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s current price.

GFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion and a PE ratio of 67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth about $633,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,454,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. 14.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.