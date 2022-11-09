GlobalData (LON:DATA) Trading 2.6% Higher

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($13.59) and last traded at GBX 1,170 ($13.47). 38,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 46,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,140 ($13.13).

GlobalData Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 5,850.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,079.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,111.59.

Get GlobalData alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Danson bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,040 ($11.97) per share, with a total value of £7,800,000 ($8,981,001.73). In related news, insider Peter Harkness purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,264 ($14.55) per share, for a total transaction of £252,800 ($291,076.57). Also, insider Michael Danson purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,040 ($11.97) per share, with a total value of £7,800,000 ($8,981,001.73).

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.