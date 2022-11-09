Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.53-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.09 billion-$8.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.83. 2,433,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,736. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.