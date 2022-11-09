Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714,454. The firm has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $83.80.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

