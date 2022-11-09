Gifto (GTO) Trading Down 32.3% Over Last Week

Gifto (GTO) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $12.09 million and $2.78 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00543388 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.71 or 0.28268233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

