General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,931 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 572,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GM opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

