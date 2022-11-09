General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,826 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 21.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.15. The company had a trading volume of 323,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,024. The company has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

