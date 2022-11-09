Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.50

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.33), with a volume of 47131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.85 ($0.33).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 60 ($0.69) to GBX 45 ($0.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.46) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £40.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.34.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

Further Reading

