Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.10

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Gecina from €150.00 ($150.00) to €125.00 ($125.00) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gecina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Gecina Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.69.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

