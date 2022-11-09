Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.10

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Gecina from €150.00 ($150.00) to €125.00 ($125.00) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gecina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.
Gecina Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.69.
Gecina Company Profile
Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gecina (GECFF)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.