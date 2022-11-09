GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.02

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEAGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $40.67.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:GEAGF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.