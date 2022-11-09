GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 10.6%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.34. 56,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,577,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on GDS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

GDS Trading Down 9.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GDS during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 836.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

