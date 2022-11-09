Gateway Protocol Price Hits $2.70 on Top Exchanges (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00016927 BTC on major exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $73.16 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.71813828 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,619,106.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

