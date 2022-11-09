GateToken Price Reaches $4.13 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $4.13 or 0.00023602 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $446.84 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.28342373 USD and is down -5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,624,382.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

