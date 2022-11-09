Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 22.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IT opened at $327.22 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $341.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.00.

A number of research firms have commented on IT. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.63.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $578,049.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at $18,173,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $578,049.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,173,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,688 shares of company stock worth $10,164,431 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

