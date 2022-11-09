Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 26,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 60,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Galantas Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.63 million and a PE ratio of -7.26.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.