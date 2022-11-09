Gainplan LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Funko comprises 0.4% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gainplan LLC owned about 0.06% of Funko as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Funko by 8,667.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Funko by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,821 shares of company stock worth $1,497,577. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Funko Trading Down 4.3 %

FNKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

FNKO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,396. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

