Gainplan LLC Buys New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 109,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 8.4% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,276,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,731,189. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.83. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

