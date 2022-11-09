G999 (G999) Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $25,475.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00083606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001743 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00013868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00023092 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000278 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars.

