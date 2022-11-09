FY2024 EPS Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Decreased by DA Davidson

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a research report issued on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $10.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.59. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

TGT opened at $161.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

