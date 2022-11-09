FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Alkermes plc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Alkermes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

ALKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Alkermes stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

