FY2022 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PZZA. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $76.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $138.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insider Transactions at Papa John’s International

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 824.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 550,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 124.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after acquiring an additional 199,193 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Papa John’s International by 20.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,149,000 after acquiring an additional 176,801 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 123.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 163,522 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.