FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.26) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.33). The consensus estimate for Seres Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCRB. StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

MCRB opened at $7.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $958.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 305.32% and a negative net margin of 1,729.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 347,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $39,745.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,600.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

