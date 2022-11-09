FY2022 Earnings Estimate for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Issued By William Blair

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ITT in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.48. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

ITT Trading Down 1.0 %

ITT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ITT opened at $76.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85. ITT has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $105.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in ITT by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,379,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in ITT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 84,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ITT by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.