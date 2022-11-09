FY2022 Earnings Estimate for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issued By Zacks Research

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the payment services company will post earnings of $9.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.64. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $150.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.47. The stock has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

